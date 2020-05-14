Or Copy this URL to Share

Bobby Randolph

Died May 13, 2020

Bobby Randolph, age 76, of Jefferson, died Wednesday, May 13. A Graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 15, at Evans Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday, May 15, 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home prior to the service. Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, Inc., Jefferson.

