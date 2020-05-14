Bobby Randolph
Died May 13, 2020
Bobby Randolph, age 76, of Jefferson, died Wednesday, May 13. A Graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 15, at Evans Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday, May 15, 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home prior to the service. Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, Inc., Jefferson.
Died May 13, 2020
Bobby Randolph, age 76, of Jefferson, died Wednesday, May 13. A Graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 15, at Evans Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday, May 15, 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home prior to the service. Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, Inc., Jefferson.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 14, 2020.