July 12, 1942-July 6, 2019

A memorial service for Bobby Wayne Alewine, age 76 of Alto, will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville with the Rev. Dwight Ogler officiating. A reception will be held immediately following the service.

Mr. Alewine passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Toccoa, Georgia on July 12,1942, Mr. Alewine was the son of the late Lucius Benjamin Alewine and Mary Sue Bray Alewine. He graduated from Toccoa High School and attended Georgia Institute of Technology. Bobby was a Civil Engineer and owner of Quadra-Tech, later Phoenix Consulting. He was passionate about youth little league, was the President of the Tucker Quarterback Club and he enjoyed playing golf. Bobby was a member of Grace-Calvary Episcopal Church.Survivors include his wife Pat Alewine of Alto, daughters and sons in law Hope and Jon Hurt Smith of Cornelia, Holly and Ray Skinner of Mt. Airy, son Bleu Alewine of Savannah, sisters Patsy Shaw (Billy) of Toccoa and Elaine Martin (and the late Richard Martin) of Toccoa, grandchildren Nick Carter (Hallie), Courtney Fields (Devon), Bobby Davis-Hurt Smith (Meredith), Phoebe Alewine and Winnie Alewine, great grandson Tucker Fields, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Georgia Transplant Foundation, 2201 Macy Drive, Roswell, GA 30076. (gatransplant.org). Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens, Clarkesville. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 9, 2019