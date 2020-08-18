Bobby Wright

Died August 14, 2020

Pastor Bobby Wright, age 69, of Buford, died Friday, August 14th. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 21st at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment with military honors will be at GA National Cemetery in Canton, on Monday, August 24th at 2:30 p.m.. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 20 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.



