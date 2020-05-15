Or Copy this URL to Share

Bong Thi Le

Died May 13, 2020

Bong Thi Le, age 89, of Roswell, died Wednesday, May 13. Ms. Le has been cremated and no service is planned at this time. Arrangements by Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford.

