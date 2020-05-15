Bong Thi Le
Died May 13, 2020
Bong Thi Le, age 89, of Roswell, died Wednesday, May 13. Ms. Le has been cremated and no service is planned at this time. Arrangements by Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford.
Died May 13, 2020
Bong Thi Le, age 89, of Roswell, died Wednesday, May 13. Ms. Le has been cremated and no service is planned at this time. Arrangements by Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 15, 2020.