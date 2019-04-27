Mrs. Bonnie Garrett Adkins, Age 90, of Gainesville, Georgia, passed away at home.



Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday May 30, 2019 at 2 p.m.in the chapel of Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel with interment to follow at South Bend U.M.C. Cemetery. The Reverend David Lewis and Reverend Richard Long will officiate. The Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. Monday May 29, 2019 at the funeral home.



Mrs. Adkins was born on Sept. 26, 1928 in Forsyth County and was the daughter of the late Edward Siebern Garrett and Cora Ann (Stanford) Garrett. Mrs. Adkins was a member of South Bend United Methodist Church. She was a loving wife and mother. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 62 years, Harlan Perry Adkins, her only son Douglas Perry Adkins, her brother, Reverend Doyle Garrett, and sister Doyce Perry Gilmore.



Mrs. Adkins is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law; Wanda and Richard Robinson of Gainesville; Barbara and John Westad of Dhlonega,Ga.; Linda and Jimmy Mayfield, and Tina and Mark Williamson, all of Gainesville; daugher-in-law and husband, Gloria and Jimmy Tatum of Gainesville; sister and brother-in-law, Joann and George Morris of Cumming; brother and sister-in-law; Jack and Barbara Garrett of Bogart; brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Joyce Garrett of Gainesville; Roger and Elizabeth Garrett of Cumming; sister-in-law Sarah Garrett of Cumming; grandchildren: Richie Robinson ; Jennifer Lewis ; Candace Williamson; Leighann Mayfield; Clay Williamson; Wesley Mayfield; Caleb Williamson; Josh Westad; Jake Westad and many loving great grandchildren, along with several nieces, nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to South Bend United Methodist Church, Cemetery Fund, 3512 Clarksbridge Road, Gainesville, Ga 30506, or Northeast Georgia Hospice.



A special thank you to her caregivers that have become very close to her heart; Melissa Hamilton, Tina Sears, Linda Ravan, Alexandria Hartman, Josie Coker, Brittany Green, Alejandra Castillo, and Yonnaka Valdes



