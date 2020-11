Or Copy this URL to Share

Boots Dunaway Sparrow

Died Friday, November 6, 2020

Boots Dunaway Sparrow, 95, died Friday, November 6th. A private funeral service for the immediate family only was held on Sunday, November 8th in the chapel of Brannen-NeSmith Funeral Home, Unadilla. A public graveside service was held at 3:45 PM Sunday, November 8th in Harmony-Smyrna Cemetery. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville.

