Boyce F. Millwood
Died September 25, 2020
Boyce F. Millwood, 88, of Cumming passed away Friday, September 25, 2020. A native of Forsyth County, Boyce was a lifelong member and the oldest Deacon at Silver Shoals Baptist Church. A veteran of the U.S, Army, Boyce retired from General Motors. He was always happiest when working and farming.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Lavone P. Millwood of Cumming; son and daughter-in-law, Johnny and Rebecca Millwood of Cumming; daughter and son-in-law, Gina and Jon-Michael DeBona of Tampa, FL; grandchildren, Janie Millwood, Katie Millwood, Sammie Millwood, Abbie DeBona and Kyleigh DeBona; several nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral services will be held Monday, September 28, at 2:00 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Mark Akins and Rev. Greg Rawlins officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Boyce's memory may be made to Silver Shoals Baptist Church, 6640 Lawson Circle; Gainesville, GA 30506.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.