Mr. Boyd Samuel Butler age 79 of Gainesville passed away Wednesday July 17, 2019 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center.



Mr. Butler was born December 11, 1939 to the late Joe & Junie Thomas Butler. Mr. Butler started his career with M.L. Lee in the Lee & Butler Pure Oil service station. He also owned Butler Union 76, Texaco Oil, Butler Gulf & Butler B.P. with locations in Oakwood & several in Gainesville. He was loved & highly respected by his customers for his integrity & welcoming smile. After retirement he farmed and enjoyed raising Golden Retrievers. He was a loyal member of Lebanon United Methodist Church having served on many committees. He served as a trustee and as Sunday school superintendent. Mr. Butler was a wonderful father and grandfather living out the example of how to live for Jesus. He was preceded in death by 3 brothers & 5 sisters.

Survivors include, wife of 60 years, Margaret Buffington Butler, daughters & sons in law, Tammy & Bradley Griffin, Jr. & Tara & Eric Vandiver, grandchildren, Hope Griffin, Luke Griffin, Heidi Vandiver, Allison Vandiver & Connor Vandiver, and his beloved dog Max.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the Lebanon United Methodist Church with Rev. Tim Lee & Rev. Marshall Dale officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.



On line condolences may be made to the family at www.wardsfh.com



Ward's Funeral Home of Gainesville is honored to serve the family of Boyd Samuel Butler. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 19, 2019