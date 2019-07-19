Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ward's Funeral Home
758 Main Street SW
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5351
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ward's Funeral Home
758 Main Street SW
Gainesville, GA 30501
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Lebanon United Methodist Church
Burial
Following Services
church cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Boyd Butler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Boyd Samuel Butler


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Boyd Samuel Butler Obituary
Mr. Boyd Samuel Butler age 79 of Gainesville passed away Wednesday July 17, 2019 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

Mr. Butler was born December 11, 1939 to the late Joe & Junie Thomas Butler. Mr. Butler started his career with M.L. Lee in the Lee & Butler Pure Oil service station. He also owned Butler Union 76, Texaco Oil, Butler Gulf & Butler B.P. with locations in Oakwood & several in Gainesville. He was loved & highly respected by his customers for his integrity & welcoming smile. After retirement he farmed and enjoyed raising Golden Retrievers. He was a loyal member of Lebanon United Methodist Church having served on many committees. He served as a trustee and as Sunday school superintendent. Mr. Butler was a wonderful father and grandfather living out the example of how to live for Jesus. He was preceded in death by 3 brothers & 5 sisters.
Survivors include, wife of 60 years, Margaret Buffington Butler, daughters & sons in law, Tammy & Bradley Griffin, Jr. & Tara & Eric Vandiver, grandchildren, Hope Griffin, Luke Griffin, Heidi Vandiver, Allison Vandiver & Connor Vandiver, and his beloved dog Max.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the Lebanon United Methodist Church with Rev. Tim Lee & Rev. Marshall Dale officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.

On line condolences may be made to the family at www.wardsfh.com

Ward's Funeral Home of Gainesville is honored to serve the family of Boyd Samuel Butler.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now