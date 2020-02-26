|
|
|
Bradford (Brad) Lee Welborn, age 87 of Gainesville, passed away Monday, February 24, following an extended illness. Brad was born March 25, 1932 in Banks County, Georgia, to Grady and Clemmie (Chambers) Welborn. He was the owner of Brad's Barber Shop in Lula, for 50 years. Bradford served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He is a member of New Holland Baptist Church and was an ordained deacon. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Marie (Miller) Welborn; daughter and son-in-law, Kelly and Trent Smith; grandchildren, Katelin and Thomas Baugh, Joshua Smith, Andrew Smith and Leanna Smith; great-grandchild, Peyton Baugh; sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Jolly Crumley; sister, Catherine Jones and a number of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 28, at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel with interment to follow at Enon Baptist Church in Lula. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 27, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to the New Holland Baptist Church Building Fund 7 Quarry Street Gainesville, Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 26, 2020