Bradley Shane Norton
Died June 11, 2020
Bradley Shane Norton, age 27, of Commerce, died Thursday, June 11. Funeral Services are scheduled for 1:00 PM Thursday, June, 18 at Hillside Chapel Funeral Home in Gainesville. Arrangements by Hillside Chapel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gainesville.
Died June 11, 2020
Bradley Shane Norton, age 27, of Commerce, died Thursday, June 11. Funeral Services are scheduled for 1:00 PM Thursday, June, 18 at Hillside Chapel Funeral Home in Gainesville. Arrangements by Hillside Chapel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gainesville.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 17, 2020.