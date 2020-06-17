Bradley Shane Norton
Bradley Shane Norton
Died June 11, 2020
Bradley Shane Norton, age 27, of Commerce, died Thursday, June 11. Funeral Services are scheduled for 1:00 PM Thursday, June, 18 at Hillside Chapel Funeral Home in Gainesville. Arrangements by Hillside Chapel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gainesville.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hillside Chapel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1190 McEver Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-0220
