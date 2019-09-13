|
Brady "Bob" R. Daniel
July 11, 1928-September 11, 2019
Mr. Brady "Bob" R. Daniel, age 91 of Braselton, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, at Arbor Terrace Hamilton Mill following an extended illness. Memorial services are scheduled for Sunday, September 15, at 4:00 pm in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Reverend Steve Severs will officiate. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 15, from 2 – 4 pm, prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Daniel was born July 11, 1928 in Gainesville, Georgia to the late William Daniel and Estelle King Daniel. He served in the U. S. Navy and was a retired engineer from North Georgia Tech.
Bob is survived by his wife Lanelda Whitmire Daniel of Braselton, his daughter & son-in-law, Deidre & Stewart Leckie of Braselton, his grandson, David R. Leckie of Braselton, his sister, Joyce Daniel Stevens of Hoschton and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Dewberry Church #1, 4616 Clarks Bridge Road, Gainesville, GA 30506 or , 41 Perimeter Center E #550, Atlanta, GA 30346.
Memorial Park Funeral Home
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sept. 13, 2019