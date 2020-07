Or Copy this URL to Share

Brandon Beck

Died July 24, 2020

Brandon Beck of Homer, died Friday July 24. Services were held at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel on Monday July 27 at 2:00 PM. Public visitation was held from 2:00 - 5:00 PM Sunday July 26 at Ivie Funeral Home with social distancing in place.

Arrangements by Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.

