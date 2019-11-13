|
Brayden Philyaw, age 8, of Cleveland, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 10, surrounded by his loving family. Brayden was born on May 28, 2011 to Zach and Miranda Allison Philyaw. He was a third grade student at Mossy Creek Elementary School and attended Shoal Creek Baptist Church and The Cleveland Worship Center. Our sweet Bray was full of life, never met a stranger, and had a hilarious sense of humor. He loved baseball, basketball and football. He adored his family, and wanted to be his older brother Bryson, and loved God. He loved to read his Bible every night and his last log was in Acts about miracles. He loved hunting and fishing, being outside with his dad, and couldn't get enough of the beach and camping. He grew up riding 4-wheelers and being a wild but adorable boy. He was the kindest kid, who was a friend to absolutely everyone. He is preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Terry Philyaw, and aunt Cindi Philyaw. Survivors include parents, Zach and Miranda Philyaw, Cleveland; brother and hero, Bryson Philyaw, Cleveland; maternal grandparents, Charles and Rebekah Allison (Nana and Pops), Cleveland; paternal grandparents, Holly and Rich Brannon (Honey and Boppa), Gainesville; uncle, Wesley Allison, Cleveland; uncle and aunt, Chad and Yvette Philyaw, Clermont; and numerous great aunts, great uncles, cousins, and other family members. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 16, at The Bridge Church. The Rev. Marc Turner, Rev. Joe Vernon, and Rev. Marty Garrett will officiate. Interment will be at Shoal Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m until 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m until 8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Brayden Philyaw Athletic Scholarship Fund at United Community Bank. To share a memory or leave a condolence with the family, visit barrettfh.com. Arrangements are in the care of Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 13, 2019