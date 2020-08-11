1/
Brenda Ann Etris
Died August 9, 2020
Brenda Ann Etris went home to be with Jesus on August 9, 2020 at the North East Georgia Medical Center.
She was an employee of Mar-Jack Poultry for over 35 years.
She was a faithful member of Temple Baptist Church where she served as Sunday School Secretary for over 30 years. She enjoyed singing in the choir and will be greatly missed by her family and her church family. Brenda Ann loved the Lord with all her heart.
She was the daughter of the late Coy and Omie McIntyre Etris. She is survived by sisters, Linda (Johnny) Brookshire, and Vickie Campbell, brother Joe (Martha) Etris. Daughter Lisa Yeary, granddaughter Amanda (Chris) Fuller, grandson Adam Yeary, one great grandchild, and a host of nieces and nephews
Her Funeral Service will be Wednesday August 12, 2020 at 11am at the Wards Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-7pm at the funeral home. The Graveside will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. The Rev. Levi Nix will be officiating.
Wards Funeral Home, Gainesville is in charge of arrangements. Wards Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Brenda Ann Etris.
Ward's Funeral Home Gainesville. "A Family Funeral Home"

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Ward's Funeral Home
AUG
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ward's Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ward's Funeral Home
758 Main Street SW
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5351
Guest Book sponsored by Ward's Funeral Home

