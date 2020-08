Or Copy this URL to Share

Brenda Elaine Reynolds

Died August 8, 2020

Brenda Elaine Reynolds, 73, Braselton, died Saturday, August 8th. A celebration of life for family and friends will be at Memorial Park South Funeral Home in Flowery Branch (Falcon Parkway) on Thursday, August 13th from 6 to 8 pm. Masks are required. Arrangements by Memorial Park South Funeral Home, Flowery Branch.

