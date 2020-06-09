Brenda Prats
Died June 5, 2020
Brenda Prats, age 68, of Buford, died Friday, June 5. A drop in Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 28th from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at 4152 Wyndham Ridge Court, Buford. Arrangements by Memorial Park South Funeral Home, Flowery Branch.
Died June 5, 2020
Brenda Prats, age 68, of Buford, died Friday, June 5. A drop in Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 28th from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at 4152 Wyndham Ridge Court, Buford. Arrangements by Memorial Park South Funeral Home, Flowery Branch.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 9, 2020.