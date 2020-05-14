Brenda Sue Dougherty
Brenda Sue Dougherty
Died May 11, 2020
Brenda Sue Dougherty, age 68, of Gainesville, died Monday May 11. Funeral services for family & close friends will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 14, at the Ward's Funeral Home Chapel. Drop in visitation will be from 12 noon until the service time Thursday at the funeral home. Due to current conditions of Covid-19 & protection of the family please exercise social distancing. Arrangements by Ward's Funeral Home, Gainesville.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Ward's Funeral Home
MAY
14
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Ward's Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ward's Funeral Home
758 Main Street SW
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5351
