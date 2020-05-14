Or Copy this URL to Share

Brenda Sue Dougherty

Died May 11, 2020

Brenda Sue Dougherty, age 68, of Gainesville, died Monday May 11. Funeral services for family & close friends will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 14, at the Ward's Funeral Home Chapel. Drop in visitation will be from 12 noon until the service time Thursday at the funeral home. Due to current conditions of Covid-19 & protection of the family please exercise social distancing. Arrangements by Ward's Funeral Home, Gainesville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store