Brenda Sue Smith Nuckles
Died May 16, 2020
Brenda Sue Smith Nuckles, age 68, of Buford, died Saturday, May 16. A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 22, at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. The family will greet family and friends on Friday, May 22, from 12 noon until the funeral hour. Arrangements by Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
12:00 PM
Flanigan Funeral Home
MAY
22
Service
02:00 PM
Flanigan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
(770) 932-1133
