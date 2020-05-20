Or Copy this URL to Share

Brenda Sue Smith Nuckles

Died May 16, 2020

Brenda Sue Smith Nuckles, age 68, of Buford, died Saturday, May 16. A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 22, at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. The family will greet family and friends on Friday, May 22, from 12 noon until the funeral hour. Arrangements by Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store