Bret Wayne Truelove

Bret Wayne Truelove Obituary
Mr. Bret Wayne Truelove, age 61, of Dahlonega passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the chapel of Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home. The Rev. Steve Landers and the Rev. Clarence Reynolds will officiate. Interment will follow at the Community Chapel Congregational Holiness Church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday at the funeral home.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 26, 2019
