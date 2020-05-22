Brett Ashley Stewart
Died May 9, 2020
Brett Ashley Stewart, age 30, of Cleveland, died Saturday, May 9. A Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 23, from 12:00-1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Arrangements by Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 22, 2020.