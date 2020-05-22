Brett Ashley Stewart
Brett Ashley Stewart
Died May 9, 2020
Brett Ashley Stewart, age 30, of Cleveland, died Saturday, May 9. A Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 23, from 12:00-1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Arrangements by Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Flanigan Funeral Home
