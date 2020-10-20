1/1
Brian Knox Forrester
1973 - 2020
Died October 18, 2020
Brian Knox Forrester, age 47, of Gainesville, Georgia, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Graveside services are scheduled for 2:00 pm Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Brian was born June 8, 1973, in Gainesville, Georgia. He is the son of Robbie Jean (Martin) Forrester and the late Harry Knox Forrester.
He is survived by his son Wesley Forrester; mother, Robbie Forrester; grandson, Cael Forrester; brother, Todd Forrester; He was preceded in death by his brother, Kim Forrester and his father, Harry Knox Forrester.
Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel
989 Riverside Drive
Gainesville, GA 30501
