Brian Knox Forrester
Died October 18, 2020
Brian Knox Forrester, age 47, of Gainesville, Georgia, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Graveside services are scheduled for 2:00 pm Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Brian was born June 8, 1973, in Gainesville, Georgia. He is the son of Robbie Jean (Martin) Forrester and the late Harry Knox Forrester.
He is survived by his son Wesley Forrester; mother, Robbie Forrester; grandson, Cael Forrester; brother, Todd Forrester; He was preceded in death by his brother, Kim Forrester and his father, Harry Knox Forrester.
Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements.
