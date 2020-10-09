Brodus Coleman Cantrell

Died October 5, 2020

Brodus Coleman Cantrell, 82, of Sugar Hill, died October 5th. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Riverside Baptist Church Cemetery, Buford. The family will receive friends on Friday evening, October 9, 2020 from 4:00 p.m.to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store