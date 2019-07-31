|
|
April 11, 1972-July 25, 2019
Miss Bronica Michelle Brown, 47, of Athens, GA, formerly of Gainesville, GA, was born April 11, 1972 to Mr. James Brown and the late Mrs. Ethelene Brown. She departed this life on July 25, 2019.
Survivors include father, James Brown; children, Javoris Brown, Stameyon (Christina) Brown and Brittany (Brandon) Kirkland: sisters, Melody (Corey) Mayes, Elaine (Anthony) Nicely, and Kiana Brown: brothers, Jamie (Rhonda) Brown and Kavarus Brown; a host of grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held Thursday August 1, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Neals Grove Baptist Church in Commerce, GA. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Viewing will be Wednesday July 31, 2019 from 12 noon-8pm in the Rev. Charlie, Jr. and Conchita Sims Memorial Chapel. The family will receive family and friends from 6-8 p.m. Dexter T. Sims Mortuary, LLC, Gainesville, has charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 31, 2019