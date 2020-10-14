1/
Buddy Roebuck
1944 - 2020
Buddy Roebuck
Died October 10, 2020.
Buddy Roebuck, 75, of Buford died on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 14th at 12:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Buford. The family received friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, October 13th from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Arrangements by: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Flanigan Funeral Home
OCT
14
Service
12:30 PM
Flanigan Funeral Home
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
(770) 932-1133
