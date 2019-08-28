|
Mr. Burton A. "Burt" Urbanick, age 89, of Gainesville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, August 23, 2019 after his 27-year long battle with cancer.
Burt was born November 30, 1929, in Zion, Illinois. He was an identical twin to his brother Byron and the youngest of six children born to Stephen and Irene (Taylor) Urbanick. He married Barbara Ann McAdams on October 4, 1952, at the Clearing Bible Church in Chicago, Illinois. Burt served in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953 during the time of the Korean War, stationed out of Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland. He attended Northwestern University and graduated from Illinois Institute of Technology, earning a bachelor's degree in Business & Economics. He was Director of Engineering for Met-L-Wood Corporation in the Clearing Industrial District of Chicago working for them 25 years, prior to forming his own business, PanelTech LTD. Burt set up production and manufacturing operations in Germany & Japan for fabricating structural and architectural panels using proprietary methods. He was an inventor, holding seven patents for industrial product designs. In 1987, Burt and his wife Barbara moved to Gainesville, and joined First Baptist Church. Burt devotedly lived out his values and faith in Jesus Christ. He deeply loved and was committed to his family as a husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, son, brother and uncle. He was actively involved in his family's life, and his church. Over the years he served as Sunday School Teacher, Elder, Deacon, Trustee, Chairman of the Board, Awana leader, and was a lifelong member of the Gideons. He had a competitive spirit, was passionate about sports, coached his son's baseball teams and enjoyed playing golf, tennis, horseshoes, water skiing, and bowling as well as following most every sport and a few favorite teams. Burt was preceded in death by his father and mother, Stephen and Irene (Taylor) Urbanick; brothers, Paul and Byron Urbanick; sisters, Grace Rodgers, Ruth Urbanick and Carol Weathers; and granddaughter, Bonnie Joy Urbanick.
Burt is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Urbanick; children, Greg (Kathy) Urbanick, David (Kay) Urbanick and Bron (Lori) Urbanick; grandchildren, Chad (Kaye) Urbanick, Clayton (Lindsay) Urbanick, Colin (Lauryn) Urbanick, Travis Urbanick, Jordan Urbanick and Zachary Urbanick and great-grandchild, Ewan.
A private family interment service will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery, Gainesville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Burt's honor may be made to Good News at Noon, 979 Davis Street, Gainesville GA 30503, goodnewsatnoon.org.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 28, 2019