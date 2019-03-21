Died March 20, 2019

Byrne Edward Heninger, age 87, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

A native of St. Louis, Missouri, Byrne was the youngest son of the late Ernie and Alice Byrne Heninger.

Mr. Heninger was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy. He worked as a V.P. in Process Engineering in the printing industry. He was holder of eight patents while he was employed with Dittler Bros. in Atlanta. An entrepreneur, Byrne launched his own business in retirement- refurbishing DeLorean automobiles and designing, manufacturing, and selling improved parts for the model. He had a passion for automobiles and motorcycles, and enjoyed attending the Indianapolis 500 Race annually with his family.

A life-long learner, Mr. Heninger held an MBA from the University of Chicago and Bachelors in Engineering from Carnegie University.

His greatest joy in life was family. Surviving is his devoted wife of 63 years, Marian Derrington Heninger; seven children, daughters Constance H. Fazio (Mark), Wendelin Heninger (Ken Leetz, Jr.), Linda H. Isaac (Bob), and Kimberly Heninger (Ron Nelson, deceased), and sons, Michael Heninger (Andrea), Ronald Heninger (Lou Ann), and Cary Heninger (Janet); seven grandchildren, Ian Isaac, Hannah Hackett, Madeline Leetz, Aaron Heninger, Monika Heninger, Ben Heninger, and Laura Fazio; and sister-in-law, Patricia Heninger.

The Heningers were residents of Gainesville, GA for 30 years, and moved recently to Asheville to be closer to their children.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated by The Very Rev. Fr., Roger Arnsparger, V.E., on Tuesday, March 26 at 10 a.m., at The Basilica of St. Lawrence, Asheville, NC.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, March 25 at Groce Funeral Home, Patton Avenue. The Holy Rosary will be said at 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to "American Pro-Life League", www.all.org.

Groce Funeral Home, Asheville, NC. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary