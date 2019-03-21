Home

POWERED BY

Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
The Basilica of St. Lawrence
Asheville, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Byrne Heninger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Byrne Edward Heninger

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Byrne Edward Heninger Obituary
Died March 20, 2019
Byrne Edward Heninger, age 87, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
A native of St. Louis, Missouri, Byrne was the youngest son of the late Ernie and Alice Byrne Heninger.
Mr. Heninger was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy. He worked as a V.P. in Process Engineering in the printing industry. He was holder of eight patents while he was employed with Dittler Bros. in Atlanta. An entrepreneur, Byrne launched his own business in retirement- refurbishing DeLorean automobiles and designing, manufacturing, and selling improved parts for the model. He had a passion for automobiles and motorcycles, and enjoyed attending the Indianapolis 500 Race annually with his family.
A life-long learner, Mr. Heninger held an MBA from the University of Chicago and Bachelors in Engineering from Carnegie University.
His greatest joy in life was family. Surviving is his devoted wife of 63 years, Marian Derrington Heninger; seven children, daughters Constance H. Fazio (Mark), Wendelin Heninger (Ken Leetz, Jr.), Linda H. Isaac (Bob), and Kimberly Heninger (Ron Nelson, deceased), and sons, Michael Heninger (Andrea), Ronald Heninger (Lou Ann), and Cary Heninger (Janet); seven grandchildren, Ian Isaac, Hannah Hackett, Madeline Leetz, Aaron Heninger, Monika Heninger, Ben Heninger, and Laura Fazio; and sister-in-law, Patricia Heninger.
The Heningers were residents of Gainesville, GA for 30 years, and moved recently to Asheville to be closer to their children.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated by The Very Rev. Fr., Roger Arnsparger, V.E., on Tuesday, March 26 at 10 a.m., at The Basilica of St. Lawrence, Asheville, NC.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, March 25 at Groce Funeral Home, Patton Avenue. The Holy Rosary will be said at 7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to "American Pro-Life League", www.all.org.
Groce Funeral Home, Asheville, NC.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now