Died May 6, 2020
Carl Paul Dickey, age 93, of Suwanee, died Wednesday, May 6. A celebration of life will take place on a later date. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
MCDONALD & SON FUNERAL HOME
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040-2134
(770) 886-9899
