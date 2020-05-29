Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Carlos's life story with friends and family

Share Carlos's life story with friends and family

Carlos Lovell

Died May 25, 2020

Carlos Lovell, age 92, died Monday, May 25. Burial will be private in Yonah Memorial Gardens. A service to celebrate the life of Carlos Lovell will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens, Clarkesville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store