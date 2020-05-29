Carlos Lovell
Died May 25, 2020
Carlos Lovell, age 92, died Monday, May 25. Burial will be private in Yonah Memorial Gardens. A service to celebrate the life of Carlos Lovell will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens, Clarkesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 29, 2020.