June 14, 1953-May 14, 2019

Carol "Mama C" Weschler passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family on Tuesday, May 14th. Carol was preceded in death by her parents Rev. C.E. Vaughan and Mildred Vaughan and late husband Mike Smith.

Carol leaves behind Gene Weschler, husband of 10 years, Mandy Smith, daughter, Kelly Miles, daughter-in-law, Vaughan Smith, son, Jennifer Simko, stepdaughter, Chris Weschler, stepson, Chris Vaughan, brother, and Bonnie Vaughan, sister-in-law.

Carol was born in Gainesville on June 14, 1953. Carol graduated from Gainesville High School and graduated from Brenau University with her BS in Home Economics in 1977 and received her MEd in Home Economics Education from UGA, 1983, MEd Middle Grades Education from Brenau University 1995, Gifted Endorsement, Pioneer RESA 2010 and AP World History Certification, UGA, 2012.

During her thirty-six years in education, Carol touched many lives as a teacher for Hall County Board of Education and Lakeview Academy. She loved her students as if they were her own children and she was affectionately known as Mama C. Carol was active in many clubs and organizations throughout her community and church. She was a member of Gainesville First United Methodist Church where she sang in the Chancel Choir. She had a life-long love of music and her church. Carol was a very devoted friend and loved by many.

Carol was passionate about the 3 "E's" ---Elvis, Egypt and Elephants and she could often be found at her happy places--the beach or Disney World. She enjoyed traveling the world to visit places that she taught about in her classroom. Carol loved life, loved her family, and will be missed by all who were blessed to know her.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Gainesville First United Methodist Church. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the Chattahoochee Country Club.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gainesville First United Methodist Church Chancel Choir and to the Mike Smith & Mama C. Scholarship Fund at Lakeview Academy.

