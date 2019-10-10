|
Carol Cratin Ferrell was born in Memphis Tennessee on Christmas Day, December 25, 1930. She was the daughter of James Bernard Cratin and Zula Lee Cratin of Memphis. An active member of the Memphis community, Carol served on the Memphis City Garden Club council, Nineteenth Century Club and Kings Daughters. Always an active member of her church, Carol taught Sunday school and was a member of the Choir at the Union Avenue Baptist Church. She graduated from the University of Memphis with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education and served as the President of the Alumni Society for The University of Memphis. While in college she served as president both of the Pan Hellenic Council and as President of the Gamma Eta Chapter of Alpha Delta Pi . She continued to be active with her sorority over the years and served on the Board of the Grand National Committee for Alpha Delta Pi and as an adviser with the Brenau chapter of ADPi in Gainesville. After Graduation she taught first grade at Grahamwood School in Memphis. In 1953, Carol Cratin married Dr. Clark Ferrell of Memphis and they shared a life together filled with love, laughter and devotion to one another. Their happiness spread to all those who knew them and they shared in the joy of their three children: their son and daughter in law Wick and Paula Ferrell; daughter Laura Ferrell Trice and son-in-law Bob Trice, and daughter Donna Ferrell Pierson and son-in-law Jonathan Pierson. In 1960 they moved to Gainesville where Clark practiced medicine and she could be near to her closest family member and dear sister Margaret Cratin Ward and her brother-in-law Max Frederick Ward and their children, Keith Ward and his wife Susan and Carol Lomax and her husband Bill. The two families enjoyed living just a couple of houses apart on the same street in Gainesville for over 55 years where they enjoyed a lifetime of family gatherings filled with happy celebrations and growing families including her beloved nieces and nephews: Will Lomax, Ross Ward and Maggie Ward in addition to dear in-laws Sara Ann and Charles Pierson and their families whom also survive her. Carol enjoyed gardening and through her many years of care and her knowledge of flowers took joy in giving to friends and family in contributing roses for numerous marriages, parties and special social events. Her generosity was renowned among her friends as well for always remembering birthdays and offers of help to all those who needed it. While she loved tennis and golf, her favorite pastime was playing bridge and, with her impeccable memory was able to achieve a Life Master at Bridge in 2001. Her volunteer work in the community consumed much of her passion, with many years spent in the Gainesville Junior Service League, the Presbyterian Church Church circle, and the Medical Auxiliary just to name a few; but her favorite pastime was entertaining and she loved nothing more than having her friends and family over to celebrate special occasions and holidays. She took special delight in time spent with her grandchildren and thrived in following their successes over the years. They include: Andrew Clark Ferrell, Robert Ferrell, Olivia Trice, and Ellie Trice and step-grandchildren Robert Trice and Hope Trice and their families. She was particularly grateful to the wonderful caregiver and friend, Cynthia Sorrow and longtime friend, Nan Jackson, who made her last years so full of happiness. A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 11 at the First Presbyterian Church of Gainesville at 2:00 p.m. to be followed by a visitation at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Gainesville or ones favorite charity. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, Gainesville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 10, 2019