Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel
989 Riverside Drive
Gainesville, GA 30501
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel
Carol May Ulrich


Carol May Ulrich Obituary
Feb. 27, 1943-March 31, 2019
Mrs. Carol May Ulrich, age 76, of Gainesville, Georgia, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Autumn Breeze.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 am Thursday morning prior to the service. Her final resting place, at a later date, will be at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA.
Carol was born on February 27, 1943, the daughter of the late Leslie Thomas Bates and Sennie Marie (Finnerty) Bates. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Elsie, Virginia, Nell, Georgia, and Rachel; brothers, Leslie (JR), William, Carl and Richard. She graduated from Big Walnut High School in Galena, OH.
She retired after 43 years of service from The Social Security Administration, where she won many cash rewards for her suggestions. In her spare time she loved to read books and cook.
Mrs. Ulrich is survived by her loving husband, Charles Ulrich of Gainesville and a sister, Katherine Pascoe-Branch. A number of other friends and family also survive.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.
Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 2, 2019
