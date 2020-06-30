Carol Ray Edge
1950 - 2020
Carol Ray Edge
Died June 28, 2020
Carol Ray Edge, age 70, of Sautee, died Sunday, June 28. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date, after the current health concerns have diminished. Arrangements by Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 30, 2020.
