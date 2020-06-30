Carol Ray Edge
Died June 28, 2020
Carol Ray Edge, age 70, of Sautee, died Sunday, June 28. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date, after the current health concerns have diminished. Arrangements by Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.
Died June 28, 2020
Carol Ray Edge, age 70, of Sautee, died Sunday, June 28. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date, after the current health concerns have diminished. Arrangements by Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 30, 2020.