Carol Ann was born on Oct. 5, 1934 in Detroit Michigan. She grew up in Detroit and then earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois. She went back to Detroit and began a job at General Motors as a computer programmer and was the first female to hold several high-level appointments at several high-level Fortune 500 corporations. She was a trailblazer in her professional career, as well as her early years in school, where she reached master levels in tournament Bridge circuits, sharing the table with several of the professionals of the era. She also had a love for classical music, and even held the coveted first violinist position for her high school orchestra, serving as concert master. She enjoyed traveling from an early age and loved the city life and all that it encompassed, from the dynamic music and art cultures to the many unique opportunities it afforded and always being able to discover new experiences. Carol Ann's true passion was her four-legged fur babies and friends. The numerous beloved animals she cared for personally throughout her life, starting at an early age and carrying on right up to the end when she lost her cherished Trixie, were a symbol of her caring and nurturing spirit that was sometimes masked with her keen wit and matter of fact persona, that also drove her prank-prone humor and sometimes quirky ways. However, through her unwavering support and her countless hours volunteering her time to all aspects of the local community humane society associations and other animal rescue and protection agencies, she lived a life filled with much joy both given and received. She cared for many friends along her journey, and every animal she ever had the opportunity to encounter. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Charles and Mary Ginden of Atlanta, her nieces Julie Sears of Seattle, Washington, Kathryn Ginden of Atlanta, and 5 great nieces and nephews, as well as her favorite cousin, John Rockwell, and his wife, Linda Mevorach of NYC. Additionally, her adopted family, Kim and Jim Gray, and David and Shannon Dorsey, along with their children who lovingly called Carol "Granny C", Sawyer and Stella Gray, Brooks, Georgia, Baron, and Grace Dorsey, all of Gainesville, Georgia. Memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite animal rescue group.



