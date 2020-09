Or Copy this URL to Share

Carole P. Whitmire

Died September 9, 2020

Carole P. Whitmire, age 84, of Commerce, died Wednesday, September 9th. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, September 14th at 10:00 AM in the St. Catherine Labouré Catholic Church in Jefferson. Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson.

