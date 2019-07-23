Home

Caroline Butler Hughes


1946 - 2019
Caroline Butler Hughes Obituary
March 18, 1946 -July 20, 2019
Caroline Butler Hughes, age 73, of Buford, GA passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. She is survived by her husband of one and half years, Bill Hughes, Buford, GA; children, Randy and Terri Rodden, Cumming, GA, Kenney and Pamela Rodden, Deerfield Beach, FL, Cammie and Doug Richards, Eddyville, IA; step children, Teresa and Michael Wilson, Buford, GA, Terry and Terri Hughes, Buford, GA, Dottie and Robbie Corley, Covington, GA; twelve grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; brother, Bill and Marylou Butler, Knoxville, TN; and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Hughes was born on March 18, 1946 in Taylorville, IL. She was a retired cashier from Hardy Chevrolet Co. in Gainesville, GA for the past seven years. No formal services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (https://www.cff.org/) , the ALS Foundation (http://www.alsa.org/), or the Wendy's Fight Against Lupus, 1775 Ivey Trace Cumming, GA 30041, in memory of Caroline Hughes.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 23, 2019
