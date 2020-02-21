|
|
Carolyn Moore Brown, age 91 of Gainesville, passed away Wednesday, February 19. Carolyn Moore Brown was born on December 2, 1928 in Boone, NC to Mary Dobbin Moore and Edwin O. Moore. Her childhood was spent in various towns in North Carolina, Virginia and Georgia. She studied at UNC Greensboro (then North Carolina Women's College) and graduated from the University of Georgia, the first in her family to graduate from college. She married Roger H. Brown in 1952. He had proposed to her a few years before, but she told him to ask again when he had finished his college degree. They married and moved to Rome, GA where she taught middle school geography and coached athletic teams for four years. Carolyn raised one son, Roger H. Brown, Jr. She was an avid bridge player and golfer. One of her great sources of pride was having scored three holes-in-one over her golfing career. She water skied well into her 60's. She started an investment club for women in Gainesville and was an ardent student of investing. For 35 years, she was a volunteer at Northeast Georgia Medical Center and also volunteered as a reading tutor for Head Start. She was an avid gardener and loved to make pickles and fig preserves. She enjoyed travel and visited many parts of Europe, Thailand, Kenya, South Africa, and Australia. Her first love was the ocean and she spent countless hours walking on Georgia beaches looking for sea shells – she was known for her ability to spot shark's teeth. She was a loyal member of Grace Episcopal Church in Gainesville. She was strong-willed and determined in every aspect of her life. Carolyn was predeceased by her husband Roger, her brother Tom. She is survived by her son Roger, his children Farrell, Lucas and Gracie Mason-Brown and her niece and nephews David Moore, Kelly Moore and Judy Moore Hulsman. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Eagle Ranch P.O. Box 7200 Chestnut Mountain. www.eagleranch.org/give. Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 21, 2020