Carolyn Williams Canup

Died May 28, 2020

Carolyn Williams Canup, age 72, of Alto, died Thursday, May 28.

A Family Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, Demorest.



