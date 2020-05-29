Carolyn (Williams) Canup
1948 - 2020
Carolyn Williams Canup
Died May 28, 2020
Carolyn Williams Canup, age 72, of Alto, died Thursday, May 28.
A Family Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, Demorest.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel - Demorest
245 Hwy. 441 South 245 Central Avenue
Demorest, GA 30535
(706) 778-1700
