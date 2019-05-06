|
Aug. 15, 1929-May 4, 2019
Carolyn Couch Bruce, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, 89, passed away on May 4, 2019.
Born on August 15, 1929 in Oakwood, GA, she was the daughter of the late William Ratlieff Couch and the late Sally Holland Couch.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Ernest Bruce of Atlanta GA, daughter, Lynn Bruce Smith (Warner) of Marietta, her eight brothers and four sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Janet Bruce Ceccarelli (Ed) of Marietta, GA, her brother, Burlon Holland Couch (Blanche) of Toccoa, GA, her grandchildren, Judson Bruce Smith (Jessica) of Starkville, MS, Taylor Smith Curry (Chase) of Atlanta, GA, Amanda Kate Ceccarelli of Atlanta, GA and her great-grandchildren, Harriet Lynn Smith, Katie Hall Smith, June Wilder Curry and Kit Palmer Curry.
Services will be held Friday, May 17th at 11:00 a.m., with a reception to follow, at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, Atlanta.
