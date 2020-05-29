Carolyn Doby Garrett
Died May 23, 2020
Carolyn Doby Garrett, age 85, of Buford, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 23.
Carolyn had four passions in life -- music, dancing, theatre and her greatest passion and joy, her family; daughters Lori Garrett Whitfield of Buford; Kathy Garrett of Portland, OR; Jane Garrett Burt of Flowery Branch; and Julie Garrett Brock of Gainesville. In addition to her daughters, she is survived by her four grandsons whom she loved so deeply, Clay Whitfield, Joe Burt, John Burt, and Benjamin Brock, and many other family members and friends.
Carolyn graduated from Brenau University with a degree in Music while raising her young children. She loved all types of music from classical to Glenn Miller's Big Band to country and bluegrass. She was a member of the Gainesville Chorale for many years and later sang with the Silvertones Senior Choir. Throughout her life Carolyn loved to dance, especially jitterbug. Her love of music, singing, and dancing led her to a second passion, theater. She appeared in many of the Gainesville Theater productions including The Sound of Music, South Pacific, and Fiddler on the Roof. She also sang in church choirs and was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church in Gainesville for many years.
No services are planned at this time. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at hamiltonmillchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to the Parkinson's Foundation or the Gainesville Theatre Alliance.
Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel 770-945-6924 Share memories of Carolyn at hamiltonmillchapel.com
Died May 23, 2020
Carolyn Doby Garrett, age 85, of Buford, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 23.
Carolyn had four passions in life -- music, dancing, theatre and her greatest passion and joy, her family; daughters Lori Garrett Whitfield of Buford; Kathy Garrett of Portland, OR; Jane Garrett Burt of Flowery Branch; and Julie Garrett Brock of Gainesville. In addition to her daughters, she is survived by her four grandsons whom she loved so deeply, Clay Whitfield, Joe Burt, John Burt, and Benjamin Brock, and many other family members and friends.
Carolyn graduated from Brenau University with a degree in Music while raising her young children. She loved all types of music from classical to Glenn Miller's Big Band to country and bluegrass. She was a member of the Gainesville Chorale for many years and later sang with the Silvertones Senior Choir. Throughout her life Carolyn loved to dance, especially jitterbug. Her love of music, singing, and dancing led her to a second passion, theater. She appeared in many of the Gainesville Theater productions including The Sound of Music, South Pacific, and Fiddler on the Roof. She also sang in church choirs and was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church in Gainesville for many years.
No services are planned at this time. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at hamiltonmillchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to the Parkinson's Foundation or the Gainesville Theatre Alliance.
Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel 770-945-6924 Share memories of Carolyn at hamiltonmillchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 29, 2020.