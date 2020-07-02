Carolyn Mavenee Whitlock Anderson
Died June 30, 2020
Mrs. Carolyn Mavenee (Whitlock) Anderson, age 75, of Gainesville, Georgia, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. The family has requested due to social distancing protocols, that you wear a mask while at the visitation. A private inurnment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Carolyn was born February 27, 1945 in Hall County, Georgia to the late Bill Whitlock and Louise (Dale) Whitlock. She was preceded in death by her brother, J.D. Whitlock and a sister, Doris Hulsey.
Carolyn is survived by her loving husband, Curtis Anderson of Gainesville; son and daughter-in-law, Brooke and Carrie Anderson of Dawsonville; daughter, Whitney Anderson of Gainesville; grandchildren, Grace and Sam Anderson of Dawsonville; sister, Brenda Reeves of Maysville; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Karen and Harold McCord of Dawsonville; and number of nieces, nephews and other family also survive.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church 404 Washington Street NW Gainesville, GA 30501.
Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.