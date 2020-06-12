Carolyn Skelton Pealock
Died June 11, 2020
Carolyn Skelton Pealock, age 87, of Buford, died Thursday, June 11. Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 12, 2020.