Or Copy this URL to Share

Carolyn Skelton Pealock

Died June 11, 2020

Carolyn Skelton Pealock, age 87, of Buford, died Thursday, June 11. Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store