Carolyn (Skelton) Pealock
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Skelton Pealock
Died June 11, 2020
Carolyn Skelton Pealock, age 87, of Buford, died Thursday, June 11. Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
(770) 932-1133
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved