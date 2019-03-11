April 25, 1936-March 8, 2019

Carolyn Prickett Hill, 82, of Gainesville and formally of Dahlonega entered into eternal rest at her residence March 8, 2019. Carolyn was born April 25, 1936 in Harrison, Arkansas, the daughter of the late Thomas Oscar Prickett (1896-1981) & Nannie Cady Varner Prickett (1894-1954). Or as she would say, "I was born in Arkansas to Georgia parents."

Carolyn met the love of her life, Theron Haines Hill, while they were students at North Georgia College. Upon Haines' graduation from NGC, they were married June 10, 1956, and the couple began their life as a military family, traveling extensively across the United States, Europe and the Middle East. They had two children, Jeri and Keith.

The Hills returned to NGC in 1980 to finish his 28 years of active duty service in the US Army, as Professor of Military Science. The Hills were devout members of the Methodist Church and have always been active in the communities they lived in, including many philanthropic endeavors.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, and her step mother, Alice L Kilpatrick Baity Prickett (1906-1995).

Survivors include her husband of 62 years, two children, daughter, Jeri Lynn (Mike) McGhee, son, Keith Haines (Lisa) Hill, four grandchildren, Erin Lynn (Matt Durham) McGhee, Travis McGhee, Cassidy Diane (Steven) Kronenburg, Tyler Haines (Jessie) Hill, and five great-grandchildren; Bryce, Nolan, Evelynne, Kaden, Colton.

Carolyn will be greatly missed by her loving family and her many friends.

Arrangements are in the charge of McDonald Funeral Home of Dahlonega Georgia. A celebration of life will be 1pm Saturday March 16, 2019 at Dahlonega United Methodist Church, 107 S Park St., Dahlonega, GA 30533. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Interment will be at a later date with the immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made in her name to The Carolyn Hill Softball Scholarship @ the University of North Georgia, P O Box 1599, Dahlonega GA, 30533.