Sept. 20, 1947-April 6, 2019

Carolyn Roberts Mathis, Age 71, of Martin, GA passed away April 6, 2019 at Northridge Hospital in Commerce, GA following a brief illness.

Memorial service will be held on Friday, April 12 at Zion Hill Baptist Church, Flowery Branch, GA.

There will be a visitation at 6:00pm and Memorial Service at 7:00pm. Pastor Scott Wilson will officiate.

Carolyn was born September 20, 1947 to the late Jack and Annie Mae (Head) Roberts in Murrayville, GA. Carolyn was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents Jack and Annie Mae (Head) Roberts, brothers William Cecil Roberts and Travis Gene Roberts, and Sister Maudine Roberts Breeden.

Carolyn is survived by her husband Randall Mathis of 52 years. Son and daughter in law Rodney and Robin Mathis of Gainesville, GA. Daughter Melissia Mathis Evans of Gainesville, GA. Son Chris Mathis of Carnesville, GA. Two grandsons, Robby and Trent. Sister Norene Parker and Brother Jack and Deborah Roberts. Along with several nieces and nephews.

She grew up in and around Gainesville until moving to Martin, GA in 2004. She was a homemaker. She loved playing XBOX and her gamer tag was GA LADY SPIRITS 55.

Central Cremation Services, Pendergrass. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 9, 2019