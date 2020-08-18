Carolyn Ruth Orr Crow
Died August 13, 2020
Warner Robins, GA - Carolyn Ruth (Orr) Crow, 85, passed away at her daughter's home, on Thursday August 13, 2020. She formerly resided in Gainesville, GA. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 11:00AM in the Bethel Baptist Church in Gainesville, GA. Following the service Mrs. Crow will be laid to rest in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, Forsyth County. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service from 10:00AM to 11:00AM in the church.
She was a member of Grace Baptist Church of Gainesville for many years and attended Shady Grove Baptist Church in Warner Robins. She loved the Lord with all her heart and it showed in her everyday walk with Him. She will forever be remembered for her love of God, family, and animals, especially cats.
Her parents, Otto and Georgia Orr along with her brother, Richard Leroy Orr were waiting for her at the gates of heaven.
Mrs. Crow is survived by her son, Wayne Crow of Cleveland; daughter, Karen Wade of Warner Robins; sister, Sarah (Robert) Ritter of South Carolina; three grandchildren, Misty Harkins, Amanda Mull, and Jason Crow; and six great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 886 Mulberry St, Macon, GA 31201
