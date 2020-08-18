1/
Carolyn Ruth (Orr) Crow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Ruth Orr Crow
Died August 13, 2020
Warner Robins, GA - Carolyn Ruth (Orr) Crow, 85, passed away at her daughter's home, on Thursday August 13, 2020. She formerly resided in Gainesville, GA. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 11:00AM in the Bethel Baptist Church in Gainesville, GA. Following the service Mrs. Crow will be laid to rest in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, Forsyth County. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service from 10:00AM to 11:00AM in the church.
She was a member of Grace Baptist Church of Gainesville for many years and attended Shady Grove Baptist Church in Warner Robins. She loved the Lord with all her heart and it showed in her everyday walk with Him. She will forever be remembered for her love of God, family, and animals, especially cats.
Her parents, Otto and Georgia Orr along with her brother, Richard Leroy Orr were waiting for her at the gates of heaven.
Mrs. Crow is survived by her son, Wayne Crow of Cleveland; daughter, Karen Wade of Warner Robins; sister, Sarah (Robert) Ritter of South Carolina; three grandchildren, Misty Harkins, Amanda Mull, and Jason Crow; and six great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 886 Mulberry St, Macon, GA 31201
Please go to www.heritagemfh.com to sign the online guestbook and to leave a condolence for the family.
It is with great honor Heritage Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with Mrs. Carolyn Crow's arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Bethel Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bethel Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
701 CARL VINSON PKWY
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478)329-1400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved