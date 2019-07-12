Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dexter T. Sims Mortuary
134 College Avenue
Gainesville, GA 30501
(470) 252-5636
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rev. Charlie, Jr. and Conchita Sims Memorial Chapel
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Carrie Randolph Coleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carrie Lue Randolph Coleman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carrie Lue Randolph Coleman Obituary
Carrie Lue Randolph Coleman, 70, of Gainesville, GA, died July 4, 2019.

Survivors include daughter, Aretheria (Cedric) Bryant; sons, Robert June (Kathy) Coleman, Randy (April) Coleman,
Jeffery Coleman, and Marlon (Tina) Coleman; sisters, Brenda Lipscomb, Annette Roberts, Angela (Greg) Sanders; brother, Frank King, Jr.; brother-in-law, Herman Coleman; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held Saturday July 13, 2019 at 1pm at First Baptist Church. Burial will be in Alta Vista Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday July 12, 2019 from 2pm-7pm in the Rev. Charlie, Jr. and Conchita Sims Memorial Chapel.
The family will receive family and friends from 5pm-7pm.

Dexter T. Sims Mortuary, LLC, Gainesville, has charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now