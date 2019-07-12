|
Carrie Lue Randolph Coleman, 70, of Gainesville, GA, died July 4, 2019.
Survivors include daughter, Aretheria (Cedric) Bryant; sons, Robert June (Kathy) Coleman, Randy (April) Coleman,
Jeffery Coleman, and Marlon (Tina) Coleman; sisters, Brenda Lipscomb, Annette Roberts, Angela (Greg) Sanders; brother, Frank King, Jr.; brother-in-law, Herman Coleman; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held Saturday July 13, 2019 at 1pm at First Baptist Church. Burial will be in Alta Vista Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday July 12, 2019 from 2pm-7pm in the Rev. Charlie, Jr. and Conchita Sims Memorial Chapel.
The family will receive family and friends from 5pm-7pm.
Dexter T. Sims Mortuary, LLC, Gainesville, has charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 12, 2019