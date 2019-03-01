Home

Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
View Map
Carrie Marie Lindsey Bryant Obituary
Mrs. Carrie Marie Lindsey Bryant, 86, of Gainesville passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center following an extended illness.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, 2019 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Grizzle officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Born on Dec. 4, 1932 in Murphy, NC she was the daughter of the late Jud and Laura Roger Lindsey. She was retired from the Bell Minor Home and was a member of the Gainesville Church of God.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bryant is preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Bryant and son, Charles Bryant; great granddaughter Magdalene King.
Mrs. Bryant is survived by her daughters and sons in law, Linda Slaick (Michael) of Gainesville, Ann King (Bruce) of Clermont, Joyce Lyons (Allen) of Gainesville, Rita Gilstrap (Winford) of Gainesville; grandchildren, Chris Slaick, Elissa Adamcik, Jason King, John Gilstrap, Danny Gilstrap; great grandchildren, Kailyn Slaick, Andrew Adamcik, Adria King and a number of other relatives.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, Ga 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 1, 2019
