Carrie Sharp Harrison
1965 - 2020
Carrie Sharp Harrison
Died August 17, 2020
Carrie Sharp Harrison, age 54, of Kennesaw, Georgia passed away August 17, 2020 following a short
illness.
Carrie was born October 5, 1965 to the late Capt. Lufkin Scott Sharp and the late Ann Sharp
Pilgrim. She lived most of her life in Gainesville, Georgia. She was a member of Gainesville First United
Methodist Church. The love of her life was her daughter Katie Finnegan.
In addition to her parents, Carrie was preceded in death by her husband James (Jimmy) Harrison.
Survivors include: daughter Katie Finnegan, Seattle, WA; boyfriend Jeff Bland, Kennesaw; sister and
brother-in-law Cathy and Justin Burns, Gainesville; stepfather James (Debra) Pilgrim, Gainesville; niece
and nephews: Sarah Beth (Shea) Barger, Athens; Andy (Brittany) Tankersley, Gainesville; Chris (Chessie)
Tankersley, Birmingham, AL.
The family would like to express thanks and appreciation to Jeff Bland for his caring and kindness,
especially during Carrie's illness.
A private service will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Gainesville First United
Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society,
www.cancer.org
Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 is in charge of arrangements.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Service
11:00 AM
Gainesville First United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5201
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Little Davenport Funeral Home
