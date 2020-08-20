Carrie Sharp Harrison
Died August 17, 2020
Carrie Sharp Harrison, age 54, of Kennesaw, Georgia passed away August 17, 2020 following a short
illness.
Carrie was born October 5, 1965 to the late Capt. Lufkin Scott Sharp and the late Ann Sharp
Pilgrim. She lived most of her life in Gainesville, Georgia. She was a member of Gainesville First United
Methodist Church. The love of her life was her daughter Katie Finnegan.
In addition to her parents, Carrie was preceded in death by her husband James (Jimmy) Harrison.
Survivors include: daughter Katie Finnegan, Seattle, WA; boyfriend Jeff Bland, Kennesaw; sister and
brother-in-law Cathy and Justin Burns, Gainesville; stepfather James (Debra) Pilgrim, Gainesville; niece
and nephews: Sarah Beth (Shea) Barger, Athens; Andy (Brittany) Tankersley, Gainesville; Chris (Chessie)
Tankersley, Birmingham, AL.
The family would like to express thanks and appreciation to Jeff Bland for his caring and kindness,
especially during Carrie's illness.
A private service will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Gainesville First United
Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
,www.cancer.org
