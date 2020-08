Carrie Sharp HarrisonDied August 17, 2020Carrie Sharp Harrison, age 54, of Kennesaw, Georgia passed away August 17, 2020 following a shortillness.Carrie was born October 5, 1965 to the late Capt. Lufkin Scott Sharp and the late Ann SharpPilgrim. She lived most of her life in Gainesville, Georgia. She was a member of Gainesville First UnitedMethodist Church. The love of her life was her daughter Katie Finnegan.In addition to her parents, Carrie was preceded in death by her husband James (Jimmy) Harrison.Survivors include: daughter Katie Finnegan, Seattle, WA; boyfriend Jeff Bland, Kennesaw; sister andbrother-in-law Cathy and Justin Burns, Gainesville; stepfather James (Debra) Pilgrim, Gainesville; nieceand nephews: Sarah Beth (Shea) Barger, Athens; Andy (Brittany) Tankersley, Gainesville; Chris (Chessie)Tankersley, Birmingham, AL.The family would like to express thanks and appreciation to Jeff Bland for his caring and kindness,especially during Carrie's illness.A private service will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Gainesville First UnitedMethodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 is in charge of arrangements.