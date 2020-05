Casper "Bill" MorganDied May 21, 2020Casper "Bill" Morgan, 71, of Cumming, died Thursday May 21.Funeral services will be held Monday, June 1, at 11:00 a.m. at the Ingram FuneralHome Chapel. Interment will be private at Georgia National Cemetery on Tuesday June 2, 2020. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.Funeral service will be available via streaming at https://www.youtube.com/user/ingramfuneralhome/live Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming.