Casper "Bill" Morgan
Died May 21, 2020
Casper "Bill" Morgan, 71, of Cumming, died Thursday May 21.
Funeral services will be held Monday, June 1, at 11:00 a.m. at the Ingram Funeral
Home Chapel. Interment will be private at Georgia National Cemetery on Tuesday June 2, 2020. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Funeral service will be available via streaming at https://www.youtube.com/user/ingramfuneralhome/live
Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
