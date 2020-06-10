Catherine B. Manier
Died June 8, 2020
Catherine B. Manier, 81, of Dawsonville died Monday June 8. Funeral services, Thursday, June 11, 11 o'clock, Bearden Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Bearden Funeral Home, Dawsonville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 10, 2020.